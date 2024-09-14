Tyler Van Dyke leaves Alabama vs. Wisconsin game with injury

Wisconsin is hoping to pull off a massive upset vs. Alabama on Saturday, but their hopes took a huge hit after quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was forced to leave the game with an apparent injury.

Van Dyke, a transfer quarterback from Miami who had led the Badgers to two straight wins to start the season, was injured on a run on the very first drive of the game, collapsing to the ground and grabbing his knee.

The quarterback briefly went to the medical tent before being taken on a cart to the locker room. His status is unknown.

Braedyn Locke, who appeared in five games for the Badgers last season while Tanner Mordecai was injured, came into the game as Van Dyke’s replacement.

The Badgers were held to a field goal on their first drive as they grabbed an early lead.