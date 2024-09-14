Wisconsin

Tyler Van Dyke leaves Alabama vs. Wisconsin game with injury

The Badgers were 16-point underdogs against No. 4-ranked Alabama coming into the game

By NBC Chicago Staff

MADISON, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 07: Tyler Van Dyke #10 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks over toward the bench during the game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Camp Randall Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Wisconsin is hoping to pull off a massive upset vs. Alabama on Saturday, but their hopes took a huge hit after quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was forced to leave the game with an apparent injury.

Van Dyke, a transfer quarterback from Miami who had led the Badgers to two straight wins to start the season, was injured on a run on the very first drive of the game, collapsing to the ground and grabbing his knee.

The quarterback briefly went to the medical tent before being taken on a cart to the locker room. His status is unknown.

Braedyn Locke, who appeared in five games for the Badgers last season while Tanner Mordecai was injured, came into the game as Van Dyke’s replacement.

The Badgers were held to a field goal on their first drive as they grabbed an early lead.

