The Chicago Fire stunned the sports world on Tuesday when it was revealed they planned to build a privately financed $650 million stadium in the heart of the city.

The Fire announced that their new open-air stadium would seat 22,000 fans, with construction set to begin later this year. The stadium would likely open in 2028.

According to officials, that stadium will be constructed at “The 78” in the South Loop, a development that has been bandied about as a potential future home for the Chicago White Sox, who want to build a ballpark at the site.

Unlike the Fire, the White Sox are seeking public financing for their stadium project, a process that has not yielded much in the way of results as of yet.

So where do the White Sox, Bears, and Stars stand on potential stadium projects? Here’s a rundown after the big announcement by the Fire on Tuesday.

It's not much to look at right now, but the plot of land known as "The 78" will house the future stadium of the Chicago Fire, among other things. NBC 5's Alex Maragos tours the land from above.

Chicago Bears

Amid the ongoing back-and-forth over the location of their future stadium, the Bears are currently shifting their focus back to constructing a Solider Field replacement in suburban Arlington Heights.

The team’s lease at Soldier Field will expire at the end of 2033, according to state officials. With an eye toward that date, the Bears purchased the site of the former Arlington International Racecourse for nearly $200 million, officially closing on the sale in February 2023.

Following that, there have been a series of discussions over property tax valuation and a variety of other issues, with the Bears unveiling alternative plans that would see a stadium constructed just to the south of Soldier Field along Chicago’s lakefront.

The Chicago Bears said they are focusing on the property they already own in Arlington Heights as the site for a new stadium

After pushback from some lawmakers and activism groups, the Bears have turned their attention back to Arlington Heights, with nearby suburbs launching feasibility studies and evaluating the potential impacts of a stadium.

The Bears were dealt a setback recently when the state of Illinois did not take up legislation to potentially provide the team with some financing for the stadium project, something that CEO Kevin Warren and the team have been seeking to help get their vision off the ground.

The team has sought to extend hotel tax rates connected to the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority Act to help finance construction of a stadium, but the proposal has been met with a lukewarm reception by lawmakers.

Chicago Blackhawks/Bulls

The Blackhawks and Bulls have played at the United Center since 1994, and there are no plans for either team to move out of the area.

In fact, the teams are collaborating on The 1901 Project, which would build a mixed-use area of 55 acres surrounding the arena. A new music space and a variety of green spaces would all be constructed around the arena on the West Side, with the Chicago City Council’s Zoning Committee approving the plan.

Up to 9,000 residential units and up to 1,300 hotel rooms are also part of the plan, with a Phase 1 completion date in 2028.

The Blackhawks also recently announced a massive renovation project at Fifth Third Arena, their practice facility near the United Center. The project, slated for completion in early 2026, will boost the facility to more than 250,000 feet, and will include public ice rinks and a 2,000 seat arena for the USHL’s Chicago Steel, who will begin playing home games at the facility for the 2026-27 season.

New renderings show what a stunning $7 billion development around the United Center could look like in coming years. NBC Chicago's Courtney Sisk reports.

Chicago Cubs

One of the biggest transformations of any stadium in professional sports has unfolded over the last decade in areas around Wrigley Field thanks to The 1060 Project.

That project focused on structural upgrades to reinforce the iconic stadium, which was built more than 110 years ago. The project also included brand new clubhouses, video boards, enhanced fan amenities, club-level seating, expanded concession offerings and the brand new Gallagher Way, a public space featuring public music performances and movies, shopping options and Hotel Zachary, built across the street from the venerable ballpark.

The estimated cost for the entire project was nearly $600 million, according to the team.

Chicago Stars

The Red Stars’ lease at Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium will expire at the conclusion of the 2025 NWSL season, and they face an uncertain future about their next home.

One option has been to play games at Northwestern University’s Lakeside Field temporarily, but the team has indicated interest in potentially pursuing a soccer-specific stadium of their own.

Notably, Illinois lawmakers passed an amendment to the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority Act before the end of their spring session that would require lawmakers to consider providing funding for women’s professional sports franchises for stadium construction if they authorize similar funding for men’s teams.

“Even if we never get a dollar of public funding, to have it stated in law that if public funding is ever given, we would have a seat the table means something,” Chicago Stars President Karen Leetzow said in an interview with Front Office Sports.

The lead developer of a proposal for a new South Loop stadium for the Chicago White Sox answered questions in an exclusive interview with NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox are currently still in a lease agreement with the state of Illinois at Rate Field in the Bridgeport neighborhood through the 2028 season.

With an eye toward that deadline, the White Sox pitched a stadium development plan at “The 78” that would be located in the South Loop.

That area is bounded by Roosevelt Road on the north end, the Chicago River to the west, Clark Street to the east and train tracks to the south, according to the team. Public transit access would be plentiful, with three CTA lines stopping nearby.

The issue, much like with the Bears stadium, could be one of public financing. The White Sox have sought upwards of $1.7 billion for a variety of facets of the project, a number that has been balked at by many state officials.

If the White Sox cannot come to an agreement to build a new stadium, Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf has indicated that leaving the city of Chicago could potentially be on the table, according to multiple reports.

The team issued a statement after it was announced the Fire would locate their new stadium at The 78 site.

"Related Midwest first approached the White Sox about building a new ballpark on a piece of property they were developing, and we continue to consider the site as an option," the statement read. "We believe in Related Midwest’s vision for The 78 and remain confident the riverfront location could serve as a home to both teams. We continue to have conversations with Related Midwest about the site’s possibilities and opportunities."