Simone Biles rolls into Soldier Field for Rams vs. Bears showdown in style

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles is in town for a showcase event at the United Center, but she made sure to roll into Soldier Field in style for the Chicago Bears’ showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Biles, whose husband is Bears safety Jonathan Owens, arrived at the historic stadium on Sunday ready to see if the team could snap a two-game losing skid, but more importantly to fans was rocking some appropriate attire for the occasion:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: Gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Biles had attended the Bears’ preseason home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals in August, but turned heads with her outfit, which paid tribute to Owens, but was also adorned with Green Bay Packers logos.

This time around she went with the classic “Ditka sweater” look at Soldier Field, and hopefully that change in wardrobe will lead to a change in fortune for the Bears, who are 1-2 after back-to-back losses to the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.