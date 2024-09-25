Seiya Suzuki suffers injury vs. Phillies, team confirms

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has had a strong second half of the 2024 season, but he is likely done for the year after suffering an injury against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Suzuki suffered a sprained ankle while running the bases in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game, manager Craig Counsell confirmed to reporters, including the Associated Press.

With only four games left in the season, the Cubs in all likelihood will shut him down for the remainder of the campaign, though no official roster move has been announced.

In his third season with the Cubs, Suzuki set a career high in home runs with 21. He also nearly duplicated his 2023 stat line, slashing .281/.361/.482 for the North Siders. He also posted a career-high Wins Above Replacement of 3.4.

The Cubs beat the Phillies on Tuesday night, guaranteeing a .500 record and setting themselves up to finish the season on a high note despite missing the postseason.

The two teams will finish their series at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, with the Cubs returning to Wrigley Field for three games against the Cincinnati Reds to wrap up the regular season.