If you signed up for the Savannah Bananas’ Chicago ticket lottery, you’ll want to check your inbox.

That’s because the iconic team sent out updates to fans on Tuesday about the lottery process for their two-game set at Chicago’s Rate Field, which will take place later this summer as part of their tour across the United States.

The team uses a lottery system to select fans who will have access to purchase tickets to its games, with verification steps to help safeguard against secondary market resellers gaining access to those seats.

Only a select group of fans who had signed up for the Chicago ticket lottery were chosen to participate in the verification process, and once they are able to verify their identities, they will be assigned a time to potentially purchase tickets during a limited window on Wednesday, June 18.

Fans who were not chosen to purchase tickets were urged to be cautious about trying to obtain seats on resale sites, as the team takes pains to prevent tickets from being sold on those platforms.

The Bananas will play at Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Aug. 16.

Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Central time.

The Bananas will be taking on one of the other three teams that play “Banana Ball,” with the Firefighters joining them for their trip to Chicago. The Party Animals will be playing a game against the Texas Tailgaters in Arkansas that weekend, according to the club’s website.

Next season, the Bananas' empire will expand again with the addition of two new teams as part of a "Banana Ball Championship League."

For those fans who are unable to attend the games in Chicago, both contests will stream on the Bananas’ YouTube channel. The Friday game will air on ESPN 2 as well, the team announced as part of a deal with the network.

More information on the Bananas, and how “Banana Ball” differs from standard baseball, can be found on their website.