Manchester United, other Premier League clubs to play summer matches in Chicago

The Premier League Summer Series is coming back to the United States later this year, and Chicago will play host to a pair of games.

The Premier League made the announcement Sunday, and Manchester United will be one of our clubs to compete in the event at Soldier Field.

According to a press release, Manchester United will take on AFC Bournemouth in the nightcap of a doubleheader at the stadium on Wednesday, July 30.

Everton will take on West Ham United in the other match, according to officials.

The four teams will also play games at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the summer tour, according to the Premier League.

“We have a long track record of bringing major national and global sporting events to Chicago,” said Kara Bachman, Executive Director of the Chicago Sports Commission. “The Premier League Summer Series is a perfect follow-up event to last year’s Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival in Lincoln Park, and a wonderful precursor to our welcoming an historic international rugby match to the same venue later in the year.”

According to Forbes Magazine, Manchester United is the most valuable team in the Premier League and the second-most valuable soccer team in the world, with a valuation of $6.55 billion.

Coincidentally, they are one spot ahead of the Chicago Bears on that list, with the Bears holding a value of $6.4 billion.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the 2024-25 campaign hasn’t been a stellar one. Under current head coach Ruben Amorim, United came into Sunday’s match with Arsenal in the 15th spot in the table, with a negative goal differential and just 33 points on the season.

Their opponent in Chicago will be AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries are currently ranked eighth in the Premier League this season, just five points out of the top-four and three points behind Manchester City for a spot in the Europa League.

The season has been more of a struggle for West Ham United, currently in 16th position in the table, and Everton, who is in 14th position. Both clubs have 33 points, and while they are well clear of regulation, they will be hoping to make moves in the offseason in order to improve their fortunes for next season.

Everton will be especially keen to make a splash, as they’ll be leaving their longtime home of Goodison Park for Everton Stadium beginning in the summer.

Fans can sign up for presale access to tickets on the Premier League’s website. More information on the games can also be found there.