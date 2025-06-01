Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker was removed from Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after an awkward slide into second base.

Tucker was replaced in the lineup by Vidal Bruján, and the Cubs have now revealed what led to his removal from the contest.

According to the team, Tucker suffered a jammed right ring finger on the slide in the first inning, which led to him being removed from the game.

During the first inning of the game, Tucker was hit on the right foot by a pitch. While on the basepaths he attempted to steal second base and was thrown out, but not before the bill of his helmet dug into the infield dirt and his hand bent at an awkward angle as he approached the base.

Tucker remained in the game for a while, hitting an RBI double in the third inning and popping out in the fourth, but was removed in the top of the fifth.

Tucker came into Sunday’s game with 12 home runs and 39 RBI’s on the season, stealing 16 bases and slashing .283/.391/.520 in 223 at-bats for the Cubs.

The Cubs will have a day off Monday before starting a nine-game road trip on Tuesday. That will include stops against the Detroit Tigers, who have MLB’s best record, and the Philadelphia Phillies, who are tied with the Cubs for the best record in the National League entering action Sunday.