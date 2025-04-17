Kris Bryant will always hold a special place in the hearts of Chicago Cubs fans, and Thursday marks a remarkable anniversary.

It was on this date in 2015 that Bryant, then the top prospect in the Cubs’ system, made his major-league debut with the club, batting fourth and playing third base at Wrigley Field against the San Diego Padres.

While Bryant’s rookie season was hugely successful, his debut was not one for the record books, as he fanned three times in four at-bats as the Cubs lost 5-4 to the Padres.

Former White Sox pitcher James Shields earned the win for San Diego, while former Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel earned the save in the game. Current White Sox manager Will Venable also made a pinch-hitting appearance for the Padres in the contest.

Bryant’s next game would be a heck of a lot better, as he collected his first career hit and his first career RBI in a 7-6 win over San Diego at the Friendly Confines.

Though it would take him until May 9 to finally notch his first career home run, he didn’t stop slugging for the rest of the season, hitting 26 home runs and driving in 99 RBI’s as he won National League Rookie of the Year honors and helped the Cubs to their first playoff appearance since 2008.

The next season was even better, as he hit 39 home runs and drove in 102 RBI’s, winning National League MVP honors. He hit two home runs in the 2016 World Series, including a critical long ball in Game 5 as the Cubs erased a 3-1 series deficit and won their first title in 108 years.

He would ultimately hit 160 home runs and drive in 465 RBI’s in parts of seven seasons with the Cubs before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 2021.

Currently, Bryant is on the injured list for the Colorado Rockies, but is hoping to return to the diamond in the near future for the squad.