Ireland vs. New Zealand rugby match coming to Chicago this fall

Two of the world’s best rugby teams will host a massive rematch at Chicago’s Soldier Field, as Ireland and New Zealand will square off this fall.

According to the Chicago Sports Commission, the match will take place on Saturday, Nov. 1, and will be a rematch of a 2016 clash that saw the Irish squad beat the All-Blacks for the first time in their 111-year history.

“Chicago is a world-class sports city, and we’re thrilled to welcome Ireland and the All Blacks back to Soldier Field,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement.

Tickets will officially go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with a pre-sale for tickets on Thursday morning, according to officials. More information can be found via this website.

Prior to the 2016 showdown, Ireland had never beaten New Zealand in a rugby match, but following that contest the two teams have been much more evenly split, each winning five games apiece, according to the Irish Rugby federation.

The contest is being held as the United States prepares to host the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“The continued growth of rugby in the United States is extremely exciting, and the IRFU is proud to be part of this journey as we prepare for the Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033,” Kevin Potts, the CEO of Ireland’s rugby organization, said in a statement.

The 2023 men’s World Cup was won by South Africa, who successfully defended their titles with a championship match victory over New Zealand. The Women’s Rugby World Cup will take place later this year in England, with Ireland and New Zealand both among the 16 teams participating in that event.