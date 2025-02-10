Future Super Bowl sites include Bay Area, Los Angeles

After the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, all eyes are turning to the next hosts of the Big Game.

The title was the second for the Eagles, and they denied Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ quest for a three-peat, which would have been the first in NFL history.

New Orleans holds the record for most Super Bowls hosted, but they won’t be on the docket for at least the next three editions of the biggest game in sports.

Here are the next three host cities for the sport’s biggest prize.

Super Bowl LX: Feb. 8, 2026

The 60th Super Bowl will take place in Feb. 2026, and will be contested at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The game will mark the second time that the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl, as it also hosted the 50th edition of the game back in 2016.

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC, and will also stream on Peacock.

Super Bowl LXI: Feb. 14, 2027

The following year, the Super Bowl will once again be in California, as Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium will play host to the game for the second time.

The stadium previously hosted the Super Bowl in 2022, when the Los Angeles Rams became the second consecutive team to win a title in their home stadium with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game will air on ABC and ESPN.

Super Bowl LXII: Feb. 2028

The date for the 2028 Super Bowl has not yet been announced, but the game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII in the stadium in 2019, defeating the Rams in the contest.

The stadium has also played host to two College Football Playoff National Championship games, including this year’s contest won by Ohio State.

The game will air on CBS.