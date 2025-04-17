Former Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks recently opened up about a terminal cancer diagnosis, and efforts he’s making to raise funds to fight the disease.

Jenks spoke to The Athletic about being diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer earlier this year, which came just weeks after his southern California home burned down in the Palisades Fire in the Los Angeles area in January.

He now faces an uncertain prognosis, but is still fighting.

“I’ve come to the realization that it could be six months, or it could be three years,” he said in an interview with The Athletic. “But I’m ready. And however long it takes, I’m going to be here fighting it.”

He made his MLB debut with the White Sox during the remarkable 2025 season, with six saves and a 2.75 ERA during the regular season. He was especially critical in the playoffs, racking up four more saves and closing out the final game of the World Series, which gave the team their first title in 88 years.

Jenks had 173 saves during six seasons with the White Sox, but his career derailed when he signed with the Boston Red Sox thanks to a slew of injuries.

Now, Jenks is in a fight for his life, and fans are being offered chances to help in a few different ways.

The White Sox are partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities to sell t-shirts for fans wishing to show their support for Jenks, with the “Grinder Rule #45” slogan paying homage to his jersey number.

Jenks, who doesn’t have health insurance, has been participating in a fundraising drive by signing memorabilia, and he’s also gotten several former big-leaguers to jump in, including pitchers Darren Dreifort and Cliff Politte and outfielder Brian McCrae, according to PastPros.