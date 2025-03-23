Drew Thorpe latest White Sox pitcher to require Tommy John surgery

The Chicago White Sox have seen their pitching staff ravaged by injuries this spring, with Drew Thorpe the latest to go under the knife.

According to the team, Thorpe will undergo Tommy John surgery in the “near future,” and will miss the 2025 season.

Thorpe underwent surgery in September to shave down a bone spur in his elbow, and after leaving a minor league start earlier this spring with discomfort, it was revealed that he will require additional surgery.

Thrope made his MLB debut during the 2024 season, making nine starts for the White Sox. He posted a 3-3 record and a 5.48 ERA, with 25 strikeouts in 44.1 innings of work.

General manager Chris Getz also announced Sunday that the team is exploring treatment options for pitcher Mason Adams, the team’s No. 12-ranked prospect, who is also dealing with elbow issues. Tommy John surgery is on the table for the hurler, but no official determination has been made.

Adams, a 13th-round pick of the White Sox in 2022, appeared in 23 games last season in the team’s minor-league system. He posted a 7-5 record and a 2.92 ERA, with 110 strikeouts in 120.1 innings.

Earlier this spring on March 7, it was announced that pitchers Prelander Berroa and Juan Carela would undergo Tommy John surgery. Ky Bush also underwent surgery on Feb. 11 after he suffered elbow discomfort during the winter.

The team will have to set its 26-man roster before their season opener on March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels. Sean Burke will get the start for the team as they look to bounce back after a record-setting season that saw them lose 121 games in 2024.