Cubs Week in Review: Kyle Tucker shines, Eli Morgan struggles in series split

The Chicago Cubs had a great chance to take three-of-four games from the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the hard-hitting squad from Phoenix had other ideas with an eight-run eighth inning Sunday.

The result left the Cubs with a disappointing split of the series, and a 2-4 record on the season as they head to California to take on the Athletics this week.

If you missed any of the action this week for the Cubs, here is a recap of the week that was for the North Siders.

One-Sentence Recaps:

Thursday –

Miguel Amaya and Ian Happ made sure the Cubs’ lineup turned over beautifully, combining for four hits, eight RBI’s and a pair of runs scored as Chicago spoiled the Diamondbacks’ opener in a 10-6 triumph at Chase Field.

A bases-clearing double for Miguel Amaya! pic.twitter.com/F60K9xmfYP — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 28, 2025

Friday –

Eugenio Suárez continues to hammer the Cubs in his career, hitting two home runs and driving in four RBI’s as the Diamondbacks cruise to an easy 8-1 victory.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Saturday –

It was a youth movement kind of day, as Pete Crow-Armstrong scored from first on a double and then gunned out Josh Naylor at third in the same inning, and Matt Shaw’s first career home run lifted the Cubs to a 4-3 victory.

Pete Crow-Armstrong with a CANNON 💪 pic.twitter.com/7jo7VRPI1c — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2025

Sunday –

The Cubs held a 6-2 lead thanks to a three-run home run from Kyle Tucker, but Eli Morgan gave up six earned runs as the Diamondbacks scored eight times to roll to a 10-6, series-splitting victory.

Stars of the Week:

-Kyle Tucker wrapped up the weekend with two great games, picking up a pair of home runs and five RBI’s as he looks to lock in for the 2025 season.

-Shota Imanaga threw seven innings of one-run baseball, striking out four Diamondbacks as he captured his first win of the season.

-Miguel Amaya racked up three doubles and four total hits this weekend, with six RBI’s and a run scored against the Diamondbacks.

-Porter Hodge struck out four batters in two scoreless appearances in the series.

What’s Ahead for the Cubs:

The Cubs will participate in an historic game Monday when they take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, marking the first Major League game to be played at the ballpark.

The game will be the first of a three-game series, with Ben Brown getting his first start of the season on Monday.

The Cubs will then head home to Wrigley Field for their long-awaited home opener, with Imanaga scheduled to get the ball against the San Diego Padres on Friday afternoon.