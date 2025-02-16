Chicago Cubs

Cubs spring training schedule kicks off this week in Arizona

The Cubs will play games against the White Sox on Feb. 22 and March 7

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Chicago Cubs’ spring training schedule will get underway this week with a pair of games against the defending World Series champions.

The spring slate will kick off on Thursday when the Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. The Cubs will then have their home opener of the spring season at Mesa’s Sloan Park against the Dodgers on Friday.

The Cubs will have two more home games over the weekend, taking on the Chicago White Sox Saturday and the Texas Rangers Sunday.

Another crosstown game against the White Sox is scheduled for March 7 at Glendale’s Camelback Ranch.

The Cubs will interrupt their spring training slate in mid-March when they take on the Dodgers in two regular season games at the Tokyo Dome.

Those games will take place Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19, and both will start at 5 a.m. Central time. Both games will count as home games for the Cubs, according to Major League Baseball.

The Cubs will then return to Arizona to wrap up their spring training schedule before resuming their regular season slate on Thursday, March 27 with a four-game series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Most of the Cubs’ spring training games will air on Marquee Sports Network, according to the team.

Here is the team’s full schedule of games this spring (home games in bold, all times Central)

Feb. 20: at Dodgers 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 21: vs. Dodgers 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 22: vs. White Sox 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 23: vs. Rangers 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 24: at Padres 2:10 p.m.

Feb. 25: vs. Diamondbacks 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 26: at Giants 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 27: vs. Angels 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 28: at Rangers 2:05 p.m.

March 1: vs. Guardians 7:05 p.m.

March 1: at Royals 7:05 p.m.

March 2: vs. Reds 2:05 p.m.

March 3: at Diamondbacks 2:10 p.m.

March 4: vs. Padres 2:05 p.m.

March 6: vs. Royals 7:05 p.m.

March 7: at White Sox 2:05 p.m.

March 8: vs. Mariners 2:05 p.m.

March 9: vs. Giants 3:05 pm.

March 10: at Guardians 3:05 p.m.

March 11: vs. Brewers 3:05 p.m.

March 21: vs. Padres 3:05 p.m.

March 22: vs. Rockies 3:05 p.m.

March 23: vs. A’s 3:05 p.m.

March 24: vs. Braves 3:05 p.m.

March 25: vs. Braves 3:05 p.m.

