Cubs' Seiya Suzuki named NL Player of the Week

After a red-hot offensive week that saw the Chicago Cubs capture series victories against the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds, one of the team's biggest offensive contributors took home a leaguewide honor.

For the second time in his four-year MLB career, outfielder and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki was named the National League Player of the Week, after going 12-for-25 with three home runs, four doubles and four walks alongside 10 RBI last week.

Suzuki had first won the award for the week of April 18, 2022 during his rookie season, with the honor also marking the second time a Cubs player has won the award this year.

Previously, right fielder Kyle Tucker won the award for the week of April 7, following a blazing hot start to the season for the All-Star.

Suzuki's stellar performance has not just been limited to last week, with the slugger leading all of MLB with 49 RBI on the season, hitting safely in each of his last seven games.

In addition to Suzuki's stellar week, the Cubs also got great offensive performances from both Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong last week, with Tucker hitting .385 with two home runs and two stolen bases, while Crow-Armstrong drove in 10 runs with two home runs and a double.

The Cubs will look to secure a series victory over the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field Tuesday night, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. local time.