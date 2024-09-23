Cubs' roster moves include recalling Caleb Kilian

Cubs Rumors

The Cubs also recalled pitcher Gavin Hollowell for the final stretch of the season

By NBC Chicago Staff

MESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 23: Caleb Kilian of the Chicago Cubs pitches during a training game as part of the 2024 Chicago Cubs Spring Training at Sloan Park on February 23, 2024 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)

After battling back from an injury that sidelined him during spring training, Caleb Kilian will be back with the Chicago Cubs before the end of the regular season.

In a flurry of roster moves, the Cubs recalled Kilian and Gavin Hollowell from Triple-A Iowa. The cubs also placed pitcher Jorge López on the 15-day injured list, and optioned pitcher Trey Wingenter to their Complex League team.

Kilian made his MLB debut with the Cubs during the 2022 season, starting three games and giving up 15 earned runs in 11.1 innings of work.

This season, Kilian has spent the season with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, appearing in 16 total games and posting a 3.70 ERA. He has struck out 43 batters and walked 17 in 48.2 innings.

Hollowell has spent the 2024 season bouncing between multiple organizations, most recently pitching for the Iowa Cubs. He has appeared in 33 games, with a 4.64 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 33 innings.

López was acquired from the New York Mets earlier this season, and has a 2.03 ERA in 24 appearances with the Cubs.

Wingenter has appeared five games for the Cubs, with three strikeouts and two earned runs allowed in six innings this season.

The Cubs will begin their final road series of the season on Monday when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m.

