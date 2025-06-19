Cubs market Pete Crow-Armstrong's All-Star candidacy with clever video message

Though the weather may have rained on the Cubs' parade Wednesday, causing the postponement of a divisional matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers, there was still something to see at Wrigley Field.
Following an incredible performance Tuesday night that saw Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong make a sensational catch in center field just minutes before rocketing a moonshot home run, the North Siders looked to put the league on notice regarding PCA's performance.
As Crow-Armstrong's home run ricocheted off the right field video board, the Cubs looked to let everyone know fans are in the process of witnessing a special season.
PCA is looking to make his first career All-Star game in 2025, with a first half of the season inarguably worth the recognition.
Through play on June 17, Crow-Armstrong trailed only Aaron Judge among all MLB position players in overall wins above replacement at 4.3 WAR, according to Baseball Reference.
On the defensive end, Crow-Armstrong also leads all of MLB in Range Factor per Game, further showcasing the 23-year-old's incredible reach in perhaps the sport's premier defensive position.
While the current push is for Crow-Armstrong to make his first All-Star game, the young Cub has had a first half worthy of healthy consideration for the National League MVP award.
