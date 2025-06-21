Cubs designate Génesis Cabrera for assignment, call up Nate Pearson

Prior to the second game of a three-game interleague set against the Seattle Mariners, the Chicago Cubs have made a change to their bullpen after a rough outing from the unit Friday.

The club announced that left-handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera has been designated for assignment, with the Cubs calling up right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Cabrera, who began the season with six games as a New York Met, has struggled through nine appearances with the Cubs since being acquired late last month.

Cabrera has posted an 8.68 ERA through 9.1 innings of work, allowing four home runs and three walks alongside eight strikeouts.

Currently in his age-28 season, Cabrera debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019 and has spent measurable time in the big leagues each season since.

As for Nate Pearson, the 28-year-old right-hander gets his second shot with the big league team in 2025 following a disastrous first stint.

After allowing 10 earned runs in just 8.2 innings of work in eight games with the Cubs early this season, Pearson has been stellar in Triple-A Iowa, posting a 2.22 ERA over 24.1 innings.

While Pearson's 15 walks in that timeframe remain a bit high, he has also struck out 29 batters while only yielding 17 hits, including just one home run.

Last season, Pearson played 19 of the 60 MLB games he appeared in with the Cubs, amassing a 2.73 ERA with four walks and 23 strikeouts across 26.1 innings.

The Cubs will look to even up their series against Seattle at a searing Wrigley Field, with first pitch slated for 1:20 p.m. local time.