Chicago White Sox fans, welcome to your home opener for the 2025 season -- and don't forget, the stadium has a new name.

The South Siders will take on the Los Angeles Angels Thursday, with first pitch slated for 3:10 p.m. at Rate Field. The stadium was formerly known as Guaranteed Rate Field, but the sponsor dropped the word "Guaranteed" from the naming rights following the company's rebrand.

The White Sox 2025 home opener comes off a historic 2024 losing season, as the team finished with the worst winning percentage in modern day MLB history. But with former Chicago Bulls player Derrick Rose throwing out the first pitch, new food and drink offerings and new manager Will Venable, the Sox are hoping to win fans back.

"It's a clean slate," Colin McGauley, White Sox PR Manager said Thursday morning. "It feels lighter. You've got a new first-time manager coming in, you've got a lot of new faces and young guys. Just a lot of new energy in the club house."

As first pitch approaches, here's what to know about the White Sox Home Opener.

Giveaways

The first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark will receive a 125th Anniversary plush blanket presented by BMO, according to a release. Gates will open two hours prior to first pitch, with parking lots open three hours prior.

"Larger than normal crowds are expected for White Sox Opening Day on March 27," the release said. "Fans are encouraged to arrive early and avoid the rush."

Getting to the stadium

Fans are encouraged to use either rideshare services or public transportation. The CTA red and green lines both have stops nearby the field, as well as a Metra stop.

The rideshare lot is located in Lot A on the Wentworth Avenue side for pickup and drop-off. The lot is open until one hour after the conclusion of the home games.

For those who do choose to drive, prepaid parking passes are accepted at parking lots located on the north side of the ballpark – Lots A, B, C and G. Day-of-game parking is available in the Credit/Debit Lots – F and L – located south of the ballpark.

According to officials, street closures in the area may be implemented to ensure public safety.

Tickets

All White Sox tickets are mobile.

Fans are strongly encouraged to have their game tickets downloaded onto their smartphone in advance through the MLB Ballpark or Ticketmaster app, or online through the White Sox Account Manager page, according to officials.

How to watch

All White Sox games will air and stream on the Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), and the team’s radio home, ESPN Chicago (AM-1000/FM-100.3 HD2).

Inside the stadium, bag policy, new food and more

Reminder that The Rate is completely cashless, including retail, parking and concessions.

If you're bringing a bag, make sure yours is within stadium guidelines. Single-pocket clear tote bags (12” x 12” x 6” or smaller), clutch purses (9" x 5" x 2" or smaller) and diaper bags when an infant is present are permitted to carry into the ballpark. No other bags or backpacks will be permitted.

The Rate this year will also rollout several new food and drink offerings, including a lineup of deli sandwiches like a hot ham and swiss, a "Chi-Talian" sandwich, and the "35th St. Ruben.

In Section 154 on the concourse, fans will also find a new concept, called Lucky's, a nod to the nearby Chinatown neighborhood, one train stop away from the ballpark.

"Our guest experience at the ballpark is like a mini Taste of Chicago. We do have so many different cuisines and neighborhoods and cultures that are represented, but there was a niche that we needed to fill," said Jenny Kribs, the operations manager for Delaware North Sports Service, one of the team's concession partner.

On the menu at Lucky's are three savory and two sweet "Korean Dogs."

There's also the "All-American," a Vienna Beef dog dipped in special batter, rolled in Frosted Flakes and drizzled with ketchup and mustard.

The "Diablo" is a mozzarella stick dipped in special batter, rolled in Flamin' Hot Cheetos and topped with secret spicy sauce.

The "Unicorn" is a marshmallow rolled in Fruity Pebbles.

Fans will also find house-made, sweet and savory bubble waffles, which are filled with a variety of ingredients, including crispy chicken and vanilla ice cream and black sugar Boba.

"We do try to 'wow' people every time they come in the park, because we know we can't control what happens between the lines, but we're trying to control the experience, and make it as great as possible outside those lines," said Brooks Boyer, White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer.