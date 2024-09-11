Chicago Sky star Angel Reese undergoes surgery, team says

Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese underwent successful surgery on her fractured left wrist on Tuesday, the team announced.

Reese announced the injury on Saturday, the day after she scored 24 points against the Los Angeles Sparks at Wintrust Arena.

According to the team, Reese is expected to start her rehabilitation process in coming weeks.

Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon told reporters at practice Tuesday that Reese was in “high spirits” ahead of the scheduled surgery.

Reese set a WNBA record earlier this season with 15 consecutive double-doubles, and finished the season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. She notched 24 points and 12 rebounds in her final game, a 92-78 win over the Sparks on Sept. 6.

Reese revealed the day after the game that she had suffered a season-ending injury, and that she would undergo surgery.

“God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,” she said in the post.