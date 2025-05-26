Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark suffers injury, likely out for game vs. Sky at United Center

Clark and the Fever are scheduled to battle the Sky at the United Center on June 7

By James Neveau

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has suffered an injury that will likely knock her out of action for next month’s United Center showdown against the Chicago Sky.

Clark suffered a left quad strain according to the Fever, and will miss a minimum of two weeks due to the ailment.

If that timeline holds, Clark would miss the Saturday, June 7 game against Angel Reese and the Sky at Chicago’s United Center, a game set to be televised nationally on CBS.

The two teams will play again at the United Center on Sunday, July 27.

Clark played 38 minutes in Saturday’s loss to the New York Liberty, racking up 18 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

She’s averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Fever.

The Fever defeated the Sky 93-58 in their season opener May 17, with Clark racking up a triple-double in the victory.

The 0-3 Sky will next be on the court Tuesday when they take on the Phoenix Mercury.

Caitlin Clark
