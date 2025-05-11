Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton made his MLB debut in unique circumstances Saturday, and had some highlights and lowlights in the game.

Horton, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Cubs’ system according to MLB Pipeline, came into the game in the top of the second inning and pitched four innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out five batters in the contest.

While his ERA did go up to 6.75 in the game, he did pick up his first career win as the Cubs’ bullpen held the Mets to two runs over the final four innings of the game in a 6-5 victory.

With Horton’s debut in the rearview mirror, here’s how some other Cubs top prospects have fared in their MLB debuts in recent years.

Adbert Alzolay

Alzolay was the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect in 2018, and made his MLB debut on June 20, 2019, throwing four innings and giving up one earned run while striking out five batters in a 7-4 win over the New York Mets.

Alzolay pitched for six seasons with the Cubs, putting up a 12-25 record with a 4.04 ERA in 121 career games.

Chris Carpenter

Carpenter, ranked as the Cubs’ top pitching prospect in 2011 and 2012 according to MLB Pipeline, made his MLB debut on June 14, 2011 against the Brewers, giving up a hit and striking out a batter in 0.2 innings of relief work.

Carpenter appeared in a total of 18 MLB games, with a 5.17 ERA in appearances with the Cubs and Red Sox.

Carl Edwards Jr.

Edwards is perhaps most famous for being called upon in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, but in 2014 and 2015 he was the Cubs’ No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

He made his debut on Sept. 7, 2015 against the St. Louis Cardinals, pitching an inning of scoreless relief.

In five seasons with the Cubs, Edwards had a record of 9-8 with a 3.30 ERA, with 234 strikeouts in 174.1 innings. He’s currently under contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Caleb Kilian

Acquired from the San Francisco Giants in the Kris Bryant trade, Kilian was the team’s No. 4-rated prospect in 2022, making his MLB debut that summer.

In that game he gave up three earned runs in five innings, striking out six batters in a 7-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kilian has appeared in eight MLB games, with a 9.22 ERA and an 0-4 record. He’s currently pitching for the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Iowa.

Dillon Maples

Maples was at one point the Cubs’ No. 6 prospect, but didn’t’ make his MLB debut until 2017 when he struck out a batter and walked a batter in an inning of relief work against the Atlanta Braves.

Maples appeared in 59 games with the Cubs in parts of five seasons, with a 5.10 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.

Brailyn Márquez

At one point Márquez was the Cubs’ top-rated prospect, but could never stay healthy and ultimately appeared in just one MLB game for the Cubs on Sept. 27, 2020 against the Chicago White Sox.

In that game, Márquez gave up five earned runs and three walks, throwing two wild pitches in the process.

He last pitched in the Dominican Winter League during the 2023-24 season.

Mark Prior

Prior, drafted out of USC in 2001 by the Cubs, made his MLB debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 22, 2022, with 10 strikeouts and two earned runs allowed in six innings in a 7-4 victory.

Though injuries hampered him throughout his career, Prior had a 42-29 record and a 3.51 ERA in 106 appearances, all of which were made with the Cubs.

Duane Underwood Jr.

The Cubs’ No. 4 prospect in 2016, Underwood made his MLB debut on June 25, 2018, giving up one earned run and two hits in four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also had three strikeouts and three walks.

Underwood would end up pitching in 30 games with the Cubs, with a 5.20 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 36.1 innings.

After three seasons with the Pirates, Underwood is currently pitching in independent baseball.

Jordan Wicks

Wicks was the team’s No. 5 prospect in 2022, and made his MLB debut on Aug. 26, 2023, throwing five innings of one-run ball and striking out nine batters in a 10-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wicks has appeared in 20 MLB games, with a 6-6 record and a 5.23 ERA. He is currently pitching for Triple-A Iowa.

Kerry Wood

The highly touted Wood made his MLB debut April 12, 1998 against the Expos, giving up four earned runs and striking out seven batters in 4.2 innings.

Famously in his fifth start he struck out 20 Houston Astros, and in his next outing he struck out 13 more to set an MLB record for strikeouts in consecutive games.

Wood ultimately appeared in 341 games for the Cubs as a starter and a reliever, with an 80-68 record and a 3.67 ERA. He had 1,470 strikeouts with the North Siders, and racked up 35 saves, including 34 during the 2008 season.

Carlos Zambrano

Zambrano made his MLB debut with the Cubs on Aug. 20, 2001 against the Brewers, allowing seven earned runs and walking four batters in four innings of work.

Fortunately, the rest of his career went way better. In 354 career games with the Cubs, Zambrano had a 125-81 record and a 3.60 ERA, with 1,542 strikeouts in 1,826.2 innings.