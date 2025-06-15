The Chicago Blackhawks have traded the rights to defenseman Victor Soderstrom to the Boston Bruins as they get set for the 2025 NHL Draft.

In exchange, the Blackhawks received defensive prospect Ryan Mast and a seventh round pick in this year’s draft.

Mast, drafted by the Bruins in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, played in 37 games last season with the AHL’s Providence Bruins, notching five assists and 19 penalty minutes in those games.

With the acquisition of a seventh round pick in this year’s draft, the Blackhawks now have a total of 10 selections, including two picks apiece in the first, second and fourth rounds of the draft.

The Blackhawks acquired Soderstrom in a March trade with the Utah Mammoth, along with Aku Raty and the contract of defenseman Shea Weber, in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick.

Soderstrom last played in the NHL in the 2023-24 season with the then-Arizona Coyotes. He appeared in three games, with a minus-1 rating and one shot on goal.

In his NHL career, Soderstrom has appeared in 53 games, with one goal and 10 assists, all with the Coyotes franchise.

Last season Soderstrom appeared in 49 games with Brynas IF Gavle in Sweden, with nine goals and 28 assists.