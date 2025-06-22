The Chicago Blackhawks have made another roster move, acquiring forward Andre Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken.

In exchange, the Blackhawks sent forward Joe Veleno to Seattle on Saturday.

In 79 games with Seattle last season, Burakovsky had 10 goals and 27 assists for the Kraken. Since making his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals during the 2014-15 season, he has netted 153 goals and dished out 234 assist in 696 career games.

Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings before the 2025 NHL trade deadline, Veleno registered three goals and four assists with the Blackhawks in 18 games.

Burakovsky is entering the fourth year of a five-year deal he signed with the Kraken prior to the 2022-23 season. His salary cap hit clocks in at $5.5 million, according to Puckpedia. His salary is highest among the Blackhawks’ forward group, matching Tyler Bertuzzi’s deal.

As things stand, the Blackhawks have approximately $22.5 million in salary cap space for the 2025-26 season prior to the start of free agency at the beginning of July.

The Blackhawks have been busy so far this offseason, acquiring Ryan Mast from the Boston Bruins in a June 13 trade. They also signed forward Ryan Donato to a four-year contract extension on Wednesday, and waived defenseman TJ Brodie, with an eye toward buying out his contract.

The last move will cost the Blackhawks $3.233 million in cap space for the 2025-26 season.