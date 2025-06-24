Chicago Blackhawks legend and two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith has been elected to the 2025 class of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Keith was elected in his first year of eligibility, along with Joe Thornton, Alexander Mogilny, and Zdeno Chara.

Women’s hockey legends Jennifer Botterill and Brianna Decker were also elected, as were Jack Parker and Daniele Savageau in the Builder’s Category, the Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

Keith holds a claim to being the best defenseman in Blackhawks history, winning the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2010 and 2014.

He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP for the Blackhawks in 2015, and was named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during the league’s centennial celebration in 2018.

In 1,256 career games, Keith registered 106 goals and dished out 540 assists.

Drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, Keith would go on to play 16 seasons with Chicago. He ranks second all-time in team history with 1,192 career games played and sixth in assists with 520.

Keith is of course best known for his presence on the team during the Blackhawks’ run of three Stanley Cup championships in six seasons, skating alongside Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson on a blue line that was considered one of the best in the NHL.

For good measure, Keith also won back-to-back Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Toronto later this year.