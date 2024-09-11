The Chicago Bears will be under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football this week when they take on the Houston Texans, and they’ll be wearing special uniforms for the occasion.

Instead of going with their traditional road look of a white jersey and navy blue pants, the Bears will instead opt for their orange uniform combination this weekend, with orange jerseys and orange helmets as they take on the Texans in Houston.

The Bears introduced the orange helmet and orange jersey look during the 2022 season, wearing them twice. They also wore the look twice in the 2023 season, losing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beating the Carolina Panthers while wearing those uniforms.

The Bears have not announced a full uniform schedule for the season, wearing their blue home jerseys in a Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans meanwhile will wear white jerseys and pants in their home opener, according to the team. They’ll debut a new alternate jersey later this year, and will also wear all-red in a Nov. 10 game against the Detroit Lions.

The two teams will square off beginning at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, with kickoff set for NBC and Peacock.