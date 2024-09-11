Bears' record when wearing orange uniforms? It's not pretty

The Chicago Bears will don their orange jerseys and helmets for Sunday night’s game against the Houston Texans, but fans may not be thrilled with how well they’ve played when wearing the colorful uniforms.

Sunday’s game will mark the fifth time that the Bears have worn their orange helmets and jerseys, wearing them two times apiece in the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons.

Entering this week, the Bears are 1-3 when wearing the combination, including two losses in that initial 2022 season.

Here’s a full breakdown:

Oct. 13, 2022 vs. Washington Commanders

In a slog of a Thursday night game, the Bears held the Washington Commanders to just 214 yards of offense, but still couldn’t pull off the victory as they dropped a 12-7 decision at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields threw for a touchdown and interception, but rushed for 88 yards. Khalil Herbert added a 63-yard run for good measure, but it wasn’t enough for the Bears as they dropped to 2-4 on the season.

Oct. 30, 2022 at Dallas Cowboys

The Bears got positively thrashed against the Cowboys in Arlington, dropping a 49-29 decision to move their record to 0-2.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Herbert ran for 99 yards in the game, while Fields threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Tony Pollard gashed the Bears for three rushing touchdowns and Dak Prescott threw for two scores and rushed for another in the emphatic victory.

Sept. 17, 2023 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bears managed just 236 yards of offense and allowed Baker Mayfield to throw for 317 yards in a 27-17 loss in Tampa in Week 2 of the regular season.

Rachaad White also rushed for 73 yards and a score in the game, while Mike Evans racked up 171 receiving yards.

Nov. 9, 2023 vs. Carolina Panthers

Victory finally belonged to the orange-clad Bears in this one, with D’Onta Foreman rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown in a 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Cairo Santos booted through three field goals, including a 54-yarder, to help seal the win for the Bears.

Another Sunday Night Note:

The Bears have lost nine consecutive Sunday Night Football games away from Soldier Field dating back to 2014 when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area.