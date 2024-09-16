Bears game delayed after member of sideline chain crew carted off field

A member of the sideline chain crew at Sunday night's Bears-Texans game was carted from the field after tripping and falling to the ground in the third quarter.

The man tripped over the 20-yard line marker on the sideline while backing up to avoid players who were heading in his direction on a play. He fell backward and hit his head on the ground.

He quickly sat up and was attended to by medical personnel. They talked to him for a couple of minutes before helping him to his feet. He then walked to the cart and was helped onto it before being taken inside from the sideline.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

