Chicago Bears

Bears game delayed after member of sideline chain crew carted off field

By Kristie Rieken

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 15: A view of Houston Texans game balls on the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

A member of the sideline chain crew at Sunday night's Bears-Texans game was carted from the field after tripping and falling to the ground in the third quarter.

The man tripped over the 20-yard line marker on the sideline while backing up to avoid players who were heading in his direction on a play. He fell backward and hit his head on the ground.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

He quickly sat up and was attended to by medical personnel. They talked to him for a couple of minutes before helping him to his feet. He then walked to the cart and was helped onto it before being taken inside from the sideline.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bears
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us