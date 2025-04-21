The Chicago Bears have had an active offseason, but they’ll kick things into another gear during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chicago currently holds seven selections in the draft, including three in the first 41 picks of the draft according to the NFL’s website. The Bears have traded several picks away, but also acquired picks in a series of other moves, which are detailed below.

The draft will get underway on Thursday, with the first round starting at 7 p.m. Central time at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field.

The second and third rounds will take place Friday at 6 p.m., with the final four rounds on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

Here is the Bears’ full list of 2025 NFL Draft picks:

Round One:

No. 10 overall

Round Two:

No. 39 overall

Note: This pick was acquired in the 2023 trade that sent the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick, along with wide receiver DJ Moore.

No. 41 overall

Round Three:

No. 72 overall

Round Four:

No Selection.

Note: The No. 109 pick overall was traded to the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 NFL Draft, with the Bears receiving a fifth-round selection in that draft. The Bears used that pick on Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker.

Round Five:

No. 148 overall

Round Six:

No pick

Note #1: The No. 185 pick was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for linebacker Darrell Taylor. That pick was then traded by the Seahawks to the Steelers as part of the trade that sent wide receiver DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh.

Note #2: The No. 192 pick was traded to the Bears as part of the deal that sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins. The Bears then traded the pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a seventh-round pick and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Note #3: The No. 202 pick was originally property of the Houston Texans, and they traded it to Pittsburgh for Kendrick Green. The Steelers then traded the pick to the Bears in exchange for quarterback Justin Fields. Finally, the Bears traded the pick to the Rams in exchange for offensive guard Jonah Jackson.

Round Seven:

Note #1: The Bears traded the No. 224 pick to the Dolphins in the Chase Claypool trade.

No. 233 overall

Note #2: This pick was acquired by the Bears in the trade that sent running back Khalil Herbert to the Cincinnati Bengals.

No. 240 overall

Note #3: The Minnesota Vikings traded this pick to the Cleveland Browns in the Za’Darius Smith trade in 2023. The Bears then acquired the pick from Cleveland in the Chris Williams trade.