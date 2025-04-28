Chicago Bears

Bears' Colston Loveland raises eyebrows with answer on LeBron vs. MJ debate

During a press conference, reporters, who said they were told he had a "very strong opinion" on the matter, polled Colston Loveland on the polarizing debate

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bears' first-round draft pick had an eyebrow-raising response when asked a question many Chicago fans will say there's only one right answer to:

Who is the real GOAT: Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

During a press conference, reporters, who said they were told he had a "very strong opinion" on the matter, polled Colston Loveland on the polarizing debate, but he didn't quite take the bait.

"Yeah... next question," he responded, sparking plenty of laughter in the room.

The Bears selected the Michigan tight end at No. 10 overall and it appears he knows better than to upset Chicago fans with the wrong answer.

"Both great players," he said, once again dodging the question.

The question came after Michigan coach Sherrone Moore told media Loveland "refuses to lose in anything," including "talk about Jordan or LeBron."

Loveland, a Gooding, Idaho-native, will be paired up with Cole Kmet in the new-look Bears offense under head coach Ben Johnson, giving Caleb Williams yet another talented weapon to throw to in the passing game.

“[Kmet] actually texted me. He reached out just sent a nice message. Said excited to get to work with you. Let's go win some games," Loveland said.

Loveland hauled in 56 catches for 582 yards  and five touchdowns in his final season with the Wolverines, with 11 career touchdowns to his credit in Ann Arbor.

There was plenty of debate on whether Loveland was the top tight end in this year’s class. Still, his performance this season after missing time with a shoulder injury set a school record for receptions by a tight end. He was also a finalist for the John Mackey Award as the country’s top tight end.

The good news is it doesn't seem Loveland has other allegiances to professional sports teams.

“I never really had like a team, like you said, coming from Idaho, you kind of pick and choose wherever. Just always just like watching it and players really.”

Loveland said he's excited to come to the Windy City, but was surprised to get the call.

“It's been a crazy last 24 hours for sure. It’s a blessing, excited to be here. I was surprised I got a call from Chicago for sure, but I felt good about it and super excited that I got the call. Love everyone here. The coaching staff is great. I'm excited to go win games," he said.

It appears Loveland has kept himself in Chicago's good graces.

"And THAT is how you own a press conference 🐻⬇️," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Smartest answer," another user wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

