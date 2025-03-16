Aaron Rodgers to the Vikings? Reports elaborate on possibility

Aaron Rodgers is looking for a new home after two seasons in the Big Apple, but could he follow the same career path as another Packers legend?

According to Mike Silver of The Athletic, that is exactly what Rodgers is hoping to do, as he reports that the quarterback is “hoping” to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, with the club “strongly weighing” the possibility.

If that story sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Legendary quarterback Brett Favre played in two games for the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie, but then spent 16 seasons with the Packers, winning a Super Bowl and setting an NFL record for most consecutive starts.

He ended up leaving before the 2008 season, signing with the Jets, then headed to the Vikings for the final two seasons of his NFL career, which ended in 2010.

As for Rodgers, he too had a lengthy career in Green Bay, playing 18 seasons with the Packers and capturing a Super Bowl title. He then signed with the Jets prior to the 2023 season, but tore his Achilles tendon on his very first drive of the season.

In the 2024 campaign, Rodgers completed 63% of his passes, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Jets went 5-12.

Now, New York is looking to move on and Rodgers could be on the lookout for a new home, but it’s unclear whether the Vikings will reciprocate the interest.

Minnesota and head coach Kevin O’Connell were forced to turn the keys to their offense over to Sam Darnold last season, and the strategy paid massive dividends, as Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, finishing in the top-10 in MVP voting and making his first Pro Bowl.

Now, Darnold has signed with the Seahawks and the Vikings have to decide whether they will sign a veteran quarterback like Rodgers, or if they will go with JJ McCarthy, who suffered a torn meniscus during the preseason in 2024 and was unable to play in his rookie year.

The Vikings’ decision will have a domino effect for both the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are looking at their quarterback options. The Steelers saw Justin Fields sign with the Jets during free agency, but could still reunite with Russell Wilson if Rodgers ends up signing with Minnesota.

The Giants are in a similar boat, evaluating their options between Wilson and Rodgers as they look to move forward at quarterback for the 2025 season.