A fan's guide to the 2025 White Sox home opener

The Chicago White Sox opening day is fast approaching. Here's everything you need to know before the big event.

The White Sox are slated to take on the Los Angeles Angels, with the first game scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT on Thursday at Rate Field.

For the home opener only, parking lots open three hours before first pitch, and gates open two hours before. Organizers encourage fans to arrive early, as larger crowds are expected for the home opener.

Fans are also encouraged to use either rideshare services or public transportation. The CTA red and green lines both have stops nearby the field, as well as a Metra stop.

The rideshare lot is located in Lot A on the Wentworth Avenue side for pickup and drop-off. The lot is open until one hour after the conclusion of the home games.

For those who do choose to drive, prepaid parking passes are accepted at parking lots located on the north side of the ballpark – Lots A, B, C and G. Day-of-game parking is available in the Credit/Debit Lots – F and L – located south of the ballpark.

Planning on tailgating? It is permitted in parking lots, but tailgates must be set up in their respective parking space and avoid blocking pathways and traffic. Fans also have the option to purchase reserved tailgating spaces in Lot E, which includes a dedicated tailgate space, early access and close proximity to gates.

Reminder that the field is completely cashless, including retail, parking and concessions.

This year, attendees have more options than ever after the White Sox revealed the new lineup of food and drink options. From new sandwiches to hot dogs, there will be no shortage of concessions.

As for bringing a bag, make sure yours is within stadium guidelines. Single-pocket clear tote bags (12” x 12” x 6” or smaller), clutch purses (9" x 5" x 2" or smaller) and diaper bags when an infant is present are permitted to carry into the ballpark. No other bags or backpacks will be permitted.

Tickets are available for purchase here. All tickets are mobile, and screenshots are not accepted.

More information on opening day can be found on the White Sox website.