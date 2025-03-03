Chicago River dyeing 2025: When does iconic event take place?

One of Chicago's most iconic traditions is back again this year: the St. Patrick's Day river dyeing. But when will the beloved event take place?

According to Choose Chicago, crews plan to head out in boats to begin dyeing the river at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, spraying dye throughout the river until the water changes into the signature bright green.

How is the river dyed?

The tradition returns this year thanks to the Chicago Plumbers Union, Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130, who have been dyeing the river green in celebration of the holiday for decades.

Members of the plumbers union set off on boats that float all along the Chicago River, spraying the dye out of plumping pipes and spout pumps.

The concoction initially comes out orange, before turning green once combined with the river water.

The river dyeing coincides with the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, back for its 70th anniversary this year.

Where can you watch the event?

The lower Riverwalk will be closed, so to watch the color changing phenomenon take place, spectators should head to Upper Wacker Drive or one of the city's bridges. NBC Chicago also plans to stream the event live on NBCChicago.com, the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel and our YouTube channel.

Some of the best views for watching the river transform to emerald green are between Columbus Drive and Fairbanks Court.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

What is in the dye?

What is this mysterious dye made of? Sadly, we don't know.

The environmentally friendly formula remains a secret, according to Choose Chicago, and you won't be able to find the plumbers union recipe anywhere.

How long is the color visible?

According to Choose Chicago, the initial brilliant green is only visible for a few hours, so make sure to get a glimpse before the color begins to fade. A shade of the color remains visible for several days.