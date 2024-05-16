In celebration of Comcast NBCUniversal’s upcoming “Pride is Universal” campaign, NBCUniversal Local Chicago has announced its GLAAD Media Awards-nominated LGBTQIA+ discussion series, It’s OK to Ask Questions, will be premiering brand-new episodes of the acclaimed program beginning June 1 on Peacock within the streaming platform’s dedicated PRIDE collection.

Hosted by Emmy Award winner/Executive Producer Matt Rodrigues,It’s OK to Ask Questions showcases open and honest conversations with trailblazers in the LGBTQIA+ community, delivering candid dialogue where no topic is off limits. The mission of the series is to provide queer and heteronormative viewers with thoughtful information on numerous topics that may be unfamiliar or misunderstood. Earlier this year, It’s OK to Ask Questions (Season 1) earned NBCUniversal Local Chicago a GLAAD Media Award nomination in the category of “Outstanding TV Journalism - Long-Form.”

Season 2 of It’s OK to Ask Questions will take the discussions even further featuring exclusive interviews with household names such as Jojo Siwa and Rosie O’Donnell, along with raw conversations with former WWE wrestler/transgender woman (Gabbi Tuft), asexual advocate/educator (Cody Daigle-Orians), transmasc artist/activist (Chella Man) and openly gay Persian culinary TikTok sensation (Zoya Biglary). Click the below link for the official Season 2 trailer:

OFFICIAL TRAILER: "It's OK to Ask Question" - Season 2

“From earning a coveted GLAAD Media Award nomination to now showcasing this series to a national audience on Peacock, our ‘It’s OK to Ask Questions’ series continues to focus on the important, and often misunderstood, discussions that need to take place in today’s world,” said Kevin Cross, President/General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “I couldn’t be prouder of Matt Rodrigues, Matt Knutson and our entire team for their on-going efforts to enable the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community to be heard.”

"I am overwhelmed with profound gratitude that our incredible guests felt safe enough to open their hearts and souls in the most authentic way for Season 2 of ‘It’s Ok To Ask Questions,’" added Rodrigues. “Discussions like these are pivotal for the LGBTQIA+ community. Our sincerest wish is that viewers are inspired to further these conversations within their own circles, fostering understanding and acceptance."

Please note the following episode details for Season 2 of It’s OK to Ask Questions, premiering on Peacock beginning Saturday, June 1 and on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel starting June 15:

EPISODE 1: JOJO SIWA

From Dance Moms to KARMA, JoJo Siwa is a household name. Behind the rhinestones and colorful bows lies a brilliant businessperson who continues to push the boundaries of social acceptance. Matt Rodrigues stopped by Siwa’s LA studio to get an inside look at how the former child star is transforming into her own & owning who she is as a queer performer. In this opening episode, Siwa opens up about coming out in the public eye at the age of 17, overcoming hate, and her hopeful plans to have a family. Siwa also showcases her famous dance moves and offers up her favorite guilty-pleasure songs, leaving viewers both inspired and moved.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“If it weren’t me that the world was hating on, it would be somebody else. The heat that I am getting, I don’t know if somebody else could make it through this, but I know that I can. I’m saving somebody else’s life by being the punching bag for the world.” - Siwa on the mental toll of social media negativity.

EPISODE 2: GABBI TUFT

Gabbi Tuft's personal journey surprises her just as much as it will surprise viewers. Tuft held nothing back when discussing her incredible transformation from a hyper-masculine WWE Superstar wrestler to a transgender woman and now inspires countless individuals across the globe to help them better connect with their bodies and minds in transformative ways. The fitness guru/TikTok sensation's candidness about her journey to understand and expose her true self is an amazing story of determination and self-realization.

“If I can’t live my life as a woman, I don’t want to be alive!” - Tuft on her emotional state before transitioning.

EPISODE 3: ROSIE O’DONNELL

From millions of viewers tuning in to watch The Rosie O’Donnell Show throughout the late 1990s to early 2000s, to millions more now drawn to her wildly-popular TikTok profile, Rosie O’Donnell, a 12-time Emmy Award winner, continues to be one of the most important voices in the LGBTQIA+ community. Returning to one of the stages that helped establish her as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after comedians, O’Donnell engages in a candid conversation about her high-profile coming-out journey. As she opens up about her child’s autistic and non-binary journey, O’Donnell reflects on her own queer story with fresh eyes, revealing her realization of being demisexual. O’Donnell’s talents shine is this open interview showcasing the comedy legend’s cutting-edge humor, honesty and beloved down-to-earth personality.

“It’s been a miraculously, glorious, interesting journey with this child. What she wants, and what every kid wants, is to be heard and seen. And when your child tells you who they are, believe them.” – O’Donnell on parenting her non-binary & autistic child, Clay.

EPISODE 4: CODY DAIGLE-ORIANS

Asexuality may be one of the most overlooked and misunderstood groups within LGBTQIA+ circles. Asexual advocate and educator Cody Daigle-Orians invites viewers into their home to explain how, over time, they realized they did not need to come out once, but twice. Daigle-Orians openly discusses their asexual lifestyle and polyamorous relationship to help viewers better understand this underrepresented LGBTQIA+ population.

“I’m always thinking of 18-year-old me. What could 18-year-old Cody have used? What did he need to not spend 20 years thinking he was broken? What kind of encouragement did he need? What kind of education did he need? What space did he need? That’s what I try to make for other people.” – Daigle-Orians on helping others achieve happiness through self-realization.

EPISODE 5: CHELLA MAN

Artist, writer and performer Chella Man transcends what it means to be trans. Matt Rodrigues sits down with Chella for a raw and thought-provoking conversation that explores what being transmasc looks like for them. Through art and expression, Chella is no longer allowing labels such as trans, deaf, Jewish and Chinese to confine them to a certain box. Reflecting on their early advocacy days, Chella shares insights into their ongoing journey of breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes.

“I refuse to be a binary. I have never identified or will identify as a man or a woman. There’s a stereotypical narrative of the trans bodies and the trans experience that has truth… but it’s not the entire truth. It’s not the whole story and it’s not everyone’s story who is trans.” – Chella on battling common stereotypes.

EPISODE 6: ZOYA BIGLARY

You can usually find Zoya Biglary in her home cooking up delicious recipes and fun content for TikTok and Instagram. In this episode, viewers go beyond the kitchen and get a deep look into Biglary’s life as a proud, openly gay, Persian woman. Biglary shares the struggles she faced when coming out to her parents and details what it was like being the first in her community to do so. Biglary also sheds light on identity, culture and love – the perfect blend of ingredients for living a confident, out life!

“There are still so few out gay Persian content creators. Truthfully, I’m still uncomfortable making videos, but that’s okay. I will make myself uncomfortable to make other people comfortable.” – Biglary on amplifying unheard voices in the Persian and Middle Eastern community.

Season 2 of It’s OK to Ask Questions was executive produced by NBCU Local Chicago’s Vice President of Multi-Platform Content Matt Knutson and Senior Producer of Multi-Platform Content Matt Buckman. NBCU Local Chicago Multi-Platform Producer Hannah Lindvall and NBCUniversal Streaming Content Manager Lauren Awtry served as producers.

PROGRAMMING NOTES :