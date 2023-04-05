Who Did Your Ward Vote For? See How All of Chicago's 50 Wards Voted in the Mayoral Runoff Election

Chicago's mayoral election remained incredibly close for hours before a winner was called, indicating the city was very much divided on who they wanted to lead for the next four years.

In the end, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson edged out former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas by a narrow margin, with the Associated Press declaring him the projected winner.

Johnson, who finished second behind Vallas in the Feb. 28 general election, built that lead with nearly 99% of precincts reporting. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Johnson has racked up 286,647 votes, with Vallas at 270,775 votes.

Johnson saw big wins in the far northern lakefront communities and across much of the West and South Sides of the city. Vallas continued to dominate far northwest neighborhoods, in downtown, and portions of western and far southern neighborhoods.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

For a complete breakdown of how each ward across Chicago voted in this election, here's a map:

(Note: mail in ballots are still being counted so these totals could change. Current numbers shown are for 10 a.m. Wednesday)

To see the latest live election results for races, including several aldermanic races and some suburban mayoral elections, click here.