Replay: Watch Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson Square Off in Chicago Mayoral Election Forum

For the first time, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas squared off in a head-to-head mayoral forum on NBC Chicago Wednesday night.

The two candidates discussed their platforms on public safety, education, abortion rights, and a host of other topics, occasionally going after the history of their opponents as they looked to set up the stark differences between their visions for the future of Chicago.

