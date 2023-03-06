Paul Vallas Earns Roderick Sawyer's Endorsement, While Danny Davis Backs Brandon Johnson

With less than one month to go until the April 4 runoff election, both Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson are working to secure new endorsements that could help bolster their campaigns in the final stretch run.

Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools that captured nearly one-third of the votes in the Feb. 28 general election, is the first candidate in the runoff to secure the support of one of his former competitors, with Ald. Roderick Sawyer announcing his endorsement Monday.

“Paul’s commitment to making our city safer and investing in historically-underserved communities on the South Side is exactly what Chicago needs,” Sawyer said in a statement. “I’ve gotten to know Paul during the campaign and he is an honest, thoughtful and trustworthy leader that our city can count on.”

Vallas has also recently earned the support of former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and 27th ward Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.

Jonson meanwhile has been busy as well, securing the support of Rep. Danny Davis, who has represented Illinois’ seventh Congressional district since 1997.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Rep. Danny Davis, my neighbor, my congressman and my friend,” Johnson said in a statement. “He is a pioneer of our movement, and a tireless advocate for our community, and I am proud to stand alongside him in the fight for a just and equitable Chicago.”

None of the other six mayoral candidates have yet made an endorsement in the runoff, though community activist Ja’Mal Green said on social media that he met with both Vallas and Johnson over the weekend, and is preparing to make an endorsement soon.

“This decision is based on logic and tangibles. It’s not about emotion, noise or the loudest tweets,” he said. “Our last four years has been rough, and we need the next four to work for all of us.”

Another high-profile political leader who has yet to weigh in on the state of the race is Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who endorsed a slate of City Council candidates but did not throwing his backing behind any of the mayoral contenders prior to the Feb. 28 election.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot made history when she became the first Black, openly gay female mayor of Chicago in 2019, but she could make another kind of history as she is now projected to be the first incumbent candidate in city history not to advance to an April runoff to determine the city’s leader.

Pritzker, during a press conference unveiling nearly $60 million in new grants to help local governments develop public parks and open spaces, said he has not spoken to any of the candidates, but emphasized that he is “listening and watching intently” as the race unfolds in his hometown, according to the Pantagraph.

Johnson has the support of numerous key labor unions, including the Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU, while Vallas has secured support from the Fraternal Order of Police’s Chicago chapter and the Chicago Tribune editorial board.

The two candidates will meet in their first head-to-head forum on Wednesday at 6 p.m., moderated by NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern. The forum will be broadcast on NBC 5, and will also be available on the station's 24/7 streaming platform, which can be found on Peacock, Roku, Xumo and more.