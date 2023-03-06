NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago to Host First Runoff Election Forum With Vallas, Johnson

For the first time since they secured spots in the April 4 runoff election, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a televised forum hosted by NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago on Wednesday, March 8.

The forum, which will take place at 6 p.m., will air on television on both stations, and will stream on NBC 5’s 24/7 Streaming Channel, along with nbcchicago.com.

The two stations are partnering with the Union League, the Urban League and Latino Policy for the one-hour event, which will be moderated by NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern.

Wednesday’s forum will mark the first time that Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, and Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner, will have faced off since they finished in the top-two spots in Tuesday’s Chicago mayoral election.

Vallas grabbed nearly one-third of the vote, while Johnson bested incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García to earn the other spot.

When the Forum Takes Place

The forum will take place Wednesday, March 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern will moderate the event.

How to Watch the Chicago Mayoral Forum

What to Know About the Candidates

Vallas is making his second run at earning the mayoral job, having finished ninth in the 2019 race that was ultimately won in a runoff by Lightfoot.

His campaign has focused on public safety, with sharply-critical attacks of Lightfoot’s performance in that area, as well as her at-times contentious relationship with the city’s police union, which endorsed Vallas this campaign season.

Vallas has also received endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, as well as Alds. Tom Tunney, Walter Burnett and others.

Johnson jumped into the campaign in late October after receiving an endorsement from the Chicago Teachers Union, and he has since built a coalition of labor unions that helped propel him to a second-place finish over Lightfoot and García, the latter of whom had finished second in a runoff in the 2015 mayoral election.

Johnson was elected to the Cook County board in 2018, and jumped onto the Chicago political stage when he helped to organize activists against Lightfoot during a 2019 teachers’ strike.

He also served as a teacher at CPS’ Jenner Academy in the city’s Cabrini Green neighborhood.

