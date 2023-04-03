With Severe Weather in Chicago's Election Day Forecast, You Might Want to Vote Early. Here's Where

Severe spring weather is headed to the Chicago area again -- and this time, it's expected to hit Tuesday: Election Day.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the immediate Chicago area as well surrounding suburbs Tuesday afternoon are facing a "slight" risk of severe weather, with damaging winds, large hail and a tornado threat all possible.

Additionally, some parts of LaSalle and DeKalb Counties are at a greater, "enhanced" risk of severe weather, which is one step higher on the storm scale.

Although there is still much uncertainty in the forecast, the Chicago Board of Elections doesn't want to take any chances.

“The National Weather Service is predicting damaging winds and hail as well as potential tornadoes for the afternoon and evening on Election Day, April 4th," Max Bever, director of public information for the Chicago Board of Election said in an email. Sunday. "If they can, we urge Chicago voters to take advantage of the last day of early voting this Monday, April 3rd and to return their vote by mail ballots back to any Secure Dropbox in the city."

"Don’t delay and vote today,” the email concludes.

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, the early voting total for the April 4 runoff election currently stands at 249,915. Of those, 95,236 are mail-in ballots.

The two wards with the highest early voter turnout are currently the 19th Ward, with more than 9,000 early votes recorded, and the 41st Ward, with more than 7,000 early votes recorded.

But Chicago's mayoral and aldermanic runoff isn't the only election taking place Tuesday.

More than 50 suburbs in the region are holding consolidated elections April 4, with races on school board candidates, mayors, trustees and more.

DeKalb County, where risk of severe weather is "enhanced," will hold elections for some city council seats, school boards and more.

Early Voting Locations in Chicago

Early voting locations are currently open in Chicago, and will remain open until 6 p.m. Monday.

In addition, those voting by mail are advised to return their ballots to any secure dropbox by 7 p.m. Monday to ensure the ballot will be processed and counted for Election Night.

Here's a full list of early voting sites in the city:

Ward 1 - Goldblatt's Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 2 - Near North Library, 310 W. Division St.

Ward 3 - Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.

Ward 4 - Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Ward 5 - Southside YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

Ward 6 - Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79th St.

Ward 7 - Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

Ward 8 - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Ward 9 - Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

Ward 10 - East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

Ward 11 - McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

Ward 12 - McKinley Park Library, 1915 W. 35th St.

Ward 13 - Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

Ward 14 - Archer Heights Library, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

Ward 15 - Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

Ward 16 - Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

Ward 17 - Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Ward 18 - Wrightwood Ashburn Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

Ward 19 - Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

Ward 20 - Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

Ward 21 - West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

Ward 22 - Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

Ward 23 - Hall - St Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S. McVicker Ave.

Ward 24 - St. Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Ave.

Ward 25 - Rudy Lozano Library, 1805 S. Loomis St.

Ward 26 - Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

Ward 27 - Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph Ave.

Ward 28 - Westside Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

Ward 29 - Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

Ward 30 - Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

Ward 31 - Portage Cragin Library. 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 32 - Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ward 33 - American Indian Center, 3401 W. Ainsle St.

Ward 34 - UIC Student Center, 750 S. Halsted St.

Ward 35 - Northeastern IL University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

Ward 36 - West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narrangansett Ave.

Ward 37 - West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

Ward 38 - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Ward 39 - North Park Village Admin Bldg, 5801 N. Pulaski

Ward 40 - Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

Ward 41 - Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

Ward 42 - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Ward 43 - Lincoln Park Branch Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

Ward 44 - Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

Ward 45 - Kolping Society of Chicago, 5826 N. Elston Ave.

Ward 46 - Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

Ward 47 - Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Ward 48 - Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway St.

Ward 49 - Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

Ward 50 - Northtown Library, 6800 N. Western Ave.

Board Supersite - 191 N. Clark (Clark & Lake)

Board Offices - 69 W. Washington, 6th Floor (not open on Election Day)

Find a drop box near you here.

On Tuesday, April 4 -- Election Day -- polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Additionally, "any voter in Chicago can vote at any early voting site, no matter where they live in the city," the CBOE says. "Voters can choose whatever voting site is most convenient for them, including on Election Day."