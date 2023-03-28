Chicago Police Union Leader Warns of Resignations, ‘Blood in the Streets' if Brandon Johnson is Elected Mayor

Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson have criticized Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara’s recent remarks about the mayoral election that warned of mass resignations and “blood in the streets’ if Johnson is victorious.

In an interview with the New York Times, Catanzara painted a violent picture if Johnson triumphs over Vallas on April 4.

“If this guy gets in, we’re going to see an exodus like we’ve never seen before,” he said, before adding that there would be “blood in the streets” if Johnson wins.

Catanzara also predicted that 800-to-1,000 officers would leave the force if Johnson wins.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Vallas, who has been endorsed by the FOP’s Chicago chapter, criticized the comments.

“I condemn his comments. I think his comments are absolutely irresponsible. Period,” he said. “They’re absolutely irresponsible and they have no place in this campaign.”

Vallas has been criticized repeatedly by Johnson and other candidates for accepting the FOP’s support. While he served as a consultant during contract talks between the union and the city in 2020, he argues he will not be beholden to the union’s interests if elected mayor.

He also criticized the FOP for inviting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak to officers in February.

As for Johnson, he says his campaign is focused on positivity, and dismissed the remarks as fear-mongering.

“Our message has been centered around hope. Our hopes are turning into votes. So we’re inspiring people to come out to vote, and we’re not inspiring fear,” he said.

Catanzara is no stranger to controversy, as he previously faced disciplinary hearings over his social media posts while still a member of the police department.

During that hearing, he retired rather than facing the prospect of being fired. He also ignited controversy by urging police officers to defy a city COVID vaccine mandate in 2021, and had predicted that officers would leave the force because of it, with those predictions largely failing to come to pass.

Johnson has faced criticism over comments he made in 2020 calling “defunding police” an “actual, real political goal,” but has insisted that the quotes are not being contextualized properly and that he won’t seek to do so as mayor.

He has also proposed promoting more than 200 Chicago police officers to the position of detective to help address increases in violent crime in the city.

Vallas meanwhile has predicted that retirees and those who have left the police force during Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration could be incentivized to return if he is elected.