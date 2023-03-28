Chicago Native Common Announces Endorsement in Mayoral Runoff Race

One day after Chicago-based band Wilco endorsed Brandon Johnson for the next mayor of Chicago, the Cook County Commissioner and Chicago mayoral runoff candidate scooped the support or another local musician: Common.

In a new video posted to YouTube, South Side native Common says Chicago "The Election is too important for any of us to stay silent on the sideline. That's why I’m announcing my endorsement of Brandon Johnson for mayor."

The endorsement is the latest in a growing list ahead of the contentious and tight runoff election race.

Also over the weekend, challenger Paul Vallas secured the endorsement of Sen. Majority Whip Dick Durbin.

Durbin, who also serves as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has served in the Senate since Jan. 2007, and appears to be the first sitting member of Congress to publicly-back Vallas’ mayoral bid.

Johnson has secured a number of endorsements from members of Congress, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The mayoral runoff will take place on April 4, with both candidates running neck-and-neck in recent polling.