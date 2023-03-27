Chicago Band Wilco Announces Endorsement in Mayoral Runoff Race

Chicago-based Wilco are taking their voices off the stage and into city politics, endorsing Brandon Johnson in the race for the next mayor of Chicago.

Their endorsement came just before a sold-out performance at the Riviera Theatre over the weekend.

There, a video played showing bandmembers alongside Johnson.

See a Full Chicago Mayoral Endorsement Guide Here

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“We just want to let you know, this is the guy we’re voting for: Brandon Johnson," frontman Jeff Tweedy said. "Be sure to do it before April 4. Do it right now.”

.@Wilco started out via Chicago and ended up touring across the world — becoming a testament that if you can do it here, you can do it anywhere.



Thank you Wilco! I am more determined than ever to champion music and the arts for our children as we build a safer, stronger Chicago. pic.twitter.com/O5AgFtEzUt — Brandon Johnson (@Brandon4Chicago) March 27, 2023

Johnson called the group's support "a real shot in the arm for our movement."

It's not the first time Wilco have waded into politics, with Tweedy among the celebrities who called for gay marriage approval in Illinois in 2013.

The endorsement is the latest in a growing list ahead of the contentious and tight runoff election race.

Also over the weekend, challenger Paul Vallas secured the endorsement of Sen. Majority Whip Dick Durbin.

Durbin, who also serves as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has served in the Senate since Jan. 2007, and appears to be the first sitting member of Congress to publicly-back Vallas’ mayoral bid.

Johnson has secured a number of endorsements from members of Congress, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The mayoral runoff will take place on April 4, with both candidates running neck-and-neck in recent polling.