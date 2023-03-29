Are You Registered to Vote in Chicago? Here's How to Find Out and What to Do If You're Not

Not sure if you're registered to vote in Chicago?

The good news is, even if you're not, you'll be able to secure registration before or on Election Day.

You can check to see if are registered to vote in Chicago by using this tool.

If you need to update your voter registration, you can do so in-person at an early voting site, at an Illinois Secretary of State's Drivers facility while obtaining a new driver's license, or online. It's important to note, however, that if you wanted to complete the registration process online, the deadline to do so for the April 4 runoff election was on March 19 and the deadline to register by mail was March 7.

Not sure if you're eligible? Here are the guidelines:

- Must be a U.S. citizen, and

- Must be born on or before April 4, 2005, and

- live in your precinct at least 30 days before the election, and

- not claim the right to vote elsewhere; and

- not be in prison/jail serving time for a conviction. (Note: returning citizens who have been released from prison/jail and who meet all other requirements listed above are eligible to register and vote in Illinois. People who have been released and are on parole/probation are eligible to register and vote in Illinois.)

Here's how to register to vote in Chicago, according to the city's Board of Elections:

In Person Early or on Election Day

- In Person at Early Voting: You must show two forms of ID, one of which must show your current address. This option will be available at all early voting sites. For a list of acceptable forms of ID, click here.

- At Your Polling Place on Election Day. You must show two forms of ID, at least one of which must show your current address. For a list of acceptable forms of ID, click here.

- With a Deputy Registrar: Contact political parties or civic organizations to see if there is a deputy registrar near you. You must show two forms of ID, at least one of which must show your current address. For a list of acceptable forms of ID, click here.

Illinois Secretary of State's Office

- At the Illinois Secretary of State's Office: If you are also obtaining a new driver's license or state ID, you can choose to register to vote during that same visit.

By Mail

- BY MAIL: Download and fill out this form. Print it, sign it and deliver or mail it in. NOTE: The deadline for mail-in forms was Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Online

- ONLINE: You can use your Illinois driver's license or state ID card to register to vote, or to change your name or address. You can register online at a new address using an Illinois state ID or driver's license that still has an old address. NOTE: The deadline for online registration in the April 4 election was March 19.

Where Can You Vote?

If you are choosing to vote on Election Day itself, but are unsure of where your polling place is, the process to find out might be easier than you think.

If you want to verify your polling place, then the Chicago Board of Elections operates a digital tool to allow you to do so.

Voters simply enter their address into the finder, then submit their name, and the lookup tool will find your current polling place.

A complete list of polling places by ward and precinct can also be found here.