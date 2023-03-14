Chicago Mayoral Election 2023

AG Kwame Raoul to Back Johnson, While Quartet of City Council Members Will Endorse Vallas

NBC Universal, Inc.

The endorsements are flying in the Chicago mayoral election, with Illinois’ top law enforcement official set to back Brandon Johnson and four more members of the City Council throwing their support behind Paul Vallas.

According to a press release, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul will endorse Johnson during a Wednesday press conference.

“I’m proud to endorse Brandon Johnson for mayor and his vision for a safer, stronger Chicago,” Raoul said in a statement. “Brandon is the right candidate to move Chicago forward, and I am grateful for his partnership to achieve full implementation of the Chicago police consent decree, make critical investments in mental health resources for police officers, and crack down on organized retail theft.”

Meanwhile, Ald. Nicole Lee, who is facing a runoff election after being appointed by Lori Lightfoot last year, is planning to endorse Vallas, as are Alds. Samantha Nugent and Debra Silverstein.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Bennett Lawson, who was elected to replace Tom Tunney in the 44th ward, will also announce his support of Vallas.

Lee’s ward voted heavily for Vallas, with 57% of voters backing his campaign during the first round of voting.

Vallas also won Lawson’s 44th ward, as well as Nugent’s 39th ward and Silverstein’s 50th ward.

Local

Aruora City Council 45 mins ago

9-Year-Old Girl From Aurora Honored for Saving Her Mom's Life After Medical Emergency

Chicago Mayoral Election 1 hour ago

Abortion Rights PAC Backs Johnson, While 3 City Council Members Back Vallas

In all, Vallas was the top vote-getter in 19 of the city’s 50 wards during the first round of voting.

The campaign also said that another one of the seven mayoral candidates that Vallas bested during the Feb. 28 election will throw their support behind his campaign. Vallas already has received the backing of Willie Wilson and Ald. Roderick Sawyer.

You can find a full endorsement guide on the NBC 5 app.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us