AG Kwame Raoul to Back Johnson, While Quartet of City Council Members Will Endorse Vallas

The endorsements are flying in the Chicago mayoral election, with Illinois’ top law enforcement official set to back Brandon Johnson and four more members of the City Council throwing their support behind Paul Vallas.

According to a press release, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul will endorse Johnson during a Wednesday press conference.

“I’m proud to endorse Brandon Johnson for mayor and his vision for a safer, stronger Chicago,” Raoul said in a statement. “Brandon is the right candidate to move Chicago forward, and I am grateful for his partnership to achieve full implementation of the Chicago police consent decree, make critical investments in mental health resources for police officers, and crack down on organized retail theft.”

Meanwhile, Ald. Nicole Lee, who is facing a runoff election after being appointed by Lori Lightfoot last year, is planning to endorse Vallas, as are Alds. Samantha Nugent and Debra Silverstein.

Bennett Lawson, who was elected to replace Tom Tunney in the 44th ward, will also announce his support of Vallas.

Lee’s ward voted heavily for Vallas, with 57% of voters backing his campaign during the first round of voting.

Vallas also won Lawson’s 44th ward, as well as Nugent’s 39th ward and Silverstein’s 50th ward.

In all, Vallas was the top vote-getter in 19 of the city’s 50 wards during the first round of voting.

The campaign also said that another one of the seven mayoral candidates that Vallas bested during the Feb. 28 election will throw their support behind his campaign. Vallas already has received the backing of Willie Wilson and Ald. Roderick Sawyer.

