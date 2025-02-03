Chicagoans have something to look forward to on Valentine’s Day that may be even sweeter than love.

Popular eateries around the city are offering up limited-time treats just in time for the holiday.

Chicagoans can expect to see new love-themed delicacies and deals popping up at some of the city’s crowned institutions that can add some extra sweetness to a date night.

Seasonal cuisine isn’t the only thing on the menu. Various Chicago institutions are breaking out special deals and activities in February.

Even if you’re not feeling the love this Valentine’s Day season, these treats can be your comfort during a gloomy Chicago winter.

Portillo’s: Shakes & cake

Chicago’s beloved hotdog joint is serving up their world-famous chocolate cake, but this time, in the shape of a heart. For those who are craving Portillo’s unbeatable chocolate cake, but aren’t in the Chicago area, it can be shipped to a loved one through the website. The Valentine’s Day special is now on sale for $45.99.

If you’re feeling thirsty after your cake, don’t forget to try out a chocolate-covered strawberry shake, also back for limited-time at Portillo’s locations around the city.

Lou Malnati’s: Heart-shaped pizza

If you prefer the savory over the sweet, Lou Malnati’s deep-dish has you covered for Valentine’s festivities.

Pizza-lovers can get heart-shaped pies from Feb. 7-14. Lou’s also has frozen heart pies available, if you’d prefer to celebrate with pizza from the comfort of your living room.

Bartoli’s Pizza

If deep dish isn’t your preferred pizza style of choice, Bartoli’s Pizza–with locations in Roscoe Village and West Town–is offering heart-shaped pies in both thin crust and deep dish.

If you haven’t made dinner reservations yet, Bartoli’s has you covered with their one-day Valentine’s special on Feb. 14 for dine-in or takeout.

Black Luxe Candle Co.

The Wicker Park candle shop is offering an exotic ladies’ night on Galentine’s Day, Feb. 13. Ladies can sip with no corkage fee while participating in the shop’s candle and diffuser making class, with a live male model on site.

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!

Chicago’s beloved tapas restaurant is offering special Valentine’s Day-themed rosé sangria. Enjoy either by the glass or the pitcher on Feb. 14 only.

Color Me Mine

The North Center ceramic haven is preparing for their Galentine’s Day celebration on Feb. 13. Grab a group of friends and a drink of choice and head to Color Me Mine to paint ceramics in the celebration of love. Reservation required.

Voodoo Doughnut

The West Loop doughnut joint hailing from Oregon has brought back their hand-crafted conversation heart doughnuts from Feb. 7-17.

Chocolate cherry cream and strawberry fluff doughnuts will be complicated with a sweet or sassy love note. Supply is limited, so doughnut lovers can preorder through the Voodoo Doughnut custom order line: (661) 786-6366.

Pizzeria Due

The so-called home of deep dish will be offering a special Valentine’s Day cooking class for you and a companion. Impress your valentine by making them a heart-shaped deep-dish pie from scratch.





On top of the DIY pizza, tickets will include two salads, two champagne flutes, one additional drink per person and special Valentine’s Day desserts to close out the night, offered on both Feb. 13 and 15.

Garrett Popcorn

The Chicago-staple popcorn company is offering snackers a white chocolate strawberry mix in a seasonal pink tin.

Pick up in stores around the city, or ship to a loved one you are missing.

Sushi-San

If your Valentine prefers sushi over flowers, Sushi San’s River North and Lincoln Park locations will be offering Akami tuna roses on Feb. 14.

AIRE Ancient Baths

If you’re feeling like you need some extra pampering this season of love, AIRE Ancient Baths in River West is offering a whole menu of Valentine’s spa treats.

Treat yourself and a loved one to special couples massages and special red wine soaks.

Beatrix Cafe

Beatrix Cafe is offering various Valentine’s Day deals at their locations across the city. But, for those who prefer to celebrate Galentine’s Day instead, Beatrix’s Fulton Market location is hosting an event for the gals on Feb. 13.

Galentine’s Day Happy Hour will include espresso martinis, prosecco and heart-shaped sugar cookies.

Il Porcellino

If you’re planning for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, Italian eatery, Il Porcellino will be offering special entree options, along with chocolate raspberry heart-shaped cake and heart-shaped Bomboloni.

You can catch these specials on both Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.