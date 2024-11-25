Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Timing, TV channel and more

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has become a staple for holiday viewers, and it's not the only holiday parade set to be on display this week.

The holiday season really kicks off when the massive helium balloons start floating through the streets. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade — two years away from its 100th birthday — this year will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and more stars than can fit around a table.

But when will it start and how can you watch it?

Here's what to know:

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade start?

For the second year in a row, the Nov. 28 parade starts at 8:30 a.m., in all time zones.

What channel is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on?

It will be on NBC, available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

For cord cutters, the parade is being simulcast on Peacock and an encore telecast begins at 1 p.m. CST. A Spanish language simulcast will also be on Telemundo.

Who is performing?

This year is starrier than ever. Grammy-, Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winner Jennifer Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform, as will global pop icon and Grammy-winner Kylie Minogue and Tony-, Grammy-, and Emmy winner Billy Porter.

Reality TV’s Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, hip-hop’s T-Pain, members of the WNBA champions New York Liberty and country duo Dan + Shay will also be in the lineup. Other music performers include The War and Treaty, Lea Salonga, Loud Luxury, The Temptations, Chlöe, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and Coco Jones. It will kick off with “Glow” actor Alison Brie cutting the ribbon.

What are the new balloons and floats?

There will be six new featured character balloons, including Minnie Mouse, “Extraordinary Noorah” with The Elf on the Shelf, Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” Goku from ”Dragon Ball," Marshall from "Paw Patrol" and a new “Spider-Man.”

New floats include ones from brands like Disney Cruise Line, Haribo, “Wednesday” from Netflix,” Universal Orlando Resorts and “The Grannies Car” from BBC Studios’ “Bluey.” Nickelodeon and Paramount’s “Dora the Explorer” will have both a float and a balloon. One new float will spotlight the Rao’s food brand, featuring a knight and a dragon in battle made with actual pasta elements. Another will celebrate The Bronx Zoo's 125th anniversary with representations of a tiger, a giraffe, a zebra and a gorilla.

Which marching bands will be featured?

The marching bands will hail from Massachusetts, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, South Dakota, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia and, naturally, New York.

What other parades can you see this holiday?

While the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will capture most of the attention, Chicago will have a parade of its own.

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade will mark its 90th anniversary this year as marching bands, equestrian groups and other performers wake up bright and early and traverse down State Street.

Special guests include Emmy-winning actor Lynn Whitfield, known for roles in "The Josephine Baker Story" and "The Chi," as well as country music artists Reyna Roberts and Donnie Lee Strickland.

There will also be festive floats as well as performances from the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, Lajkonik Song and Dance Ensemble and Ballet Folklorico Sones Mexicanos, among a number of others.

“The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is more than just a celebration; it’s an opportunity to share the incredible stories that make our city unique," Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Foundation Executive Director Dan Mulka said in a news release. "... This event is a testament to the spirit and unity of our community, and we’re honored to continue this tradition.”