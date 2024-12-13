Chicago Bars

If you love the Christmas movie ‘Elf,' you need to see visit this Chicago bar

"Elf'd Up," the Elf-themed pop-up bar in Wrigleyville pays homage to the 2003 cult classic movie

As a tall, wise Elf once said, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

Or, you could just visit "Elf'd Up," the Elf-themed pop-up bar in Wrigleyville that pays homage to the 2003 cult classic.

The bar, at 3485 N. Clark Street, located inside Stretch Bar and Grill, is open Thursday through Sunday. Inside, dozens of ornaments hang from the ceiling, with Christmas trees, lights, more than 1,000 decorative elves and scenes from the movie.

Fans of the film will take notice of the menu, which makes multiple references to the movie, including cocktails like "Naughty Coffee" and "Mr. Narwhal."

Chicago Today's Matt Rodrigues stopped in for a visit this week, and Buddy the Elf himself -- or rather, a pretty good lookalike -- who frequents the bar over the weekends.

In addition to cocktails and drinks, movie-themed food is also on the menu, including "Buddy's Famous Breakfast Pasta," which, of course, consists of the four main food groups, organizers said: candy, candy canes, corn corn and syrup.

"Good news," the Will Ferrell doppleganger told Rodrigues Friday. "I ate an entire roll of cookie dough this morning."

The bar is first come, first serve, with no reservations, organizers said. Hours typically change weekly, with kids and those under 21 welcome during the day.

The bar is expected to remain open through Jan. 5.

