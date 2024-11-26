CTA Holiday Bus, Train service officially begins this week. Here's what to know

The holiday season is here in Chicago, and while those in downtown Chicago can already see the city's official Christmas tree lit up, commuters will be getting a dose of holiday joy beginning this week.

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus fleet is returning for a 33rd year, with Holiday Bus service beginning Tuesday. Holiday Train service is slated to begin Friday.

The tradition began in 1992 on the Blue Line, CTA said, when a "Season's Greetings from the CTA" sign was placed on the front of an out-of-service train used to deliver food to various charities.

Holiday Bus service began with the #56 Milwaukee bus Tuesday, and will traverse 16 different routes during the holiday season.

CTA Holiday Bus 2024 Schedule

A holiday tradition since 2014, the 60-foot bus transforms into a "winter wonderland," the CTA said.

"You’ll know this bus is near when you hear holiday music playing and a jolly “Ho-ho-ho!” from down the street," the CTA said. "Look up and you’ll see Santa waving and greeting all the good boys and girls of Chicago from the roof hatch of the bus."

The bus will travel multiple CTA bus routes throughout the city between late Nov. 26 and Dec. 21 as part of regular service. You can track the CTA holiday bus using the holiday bus tracker here.

The full CTA holiday bus schedule for 2024 can be found here.

CTA Holiday Train 2024 Schedule

Each train car is wrapped in holiday scenes and seasonal images, the CTA said, with "thousands of twinkling lights" outlining the train and windows, with more atop the cars.

The trains also feature Santa waiving to riders from his sleigh on an open-air flatcar carrying his reindeer, the agency said.

Several of the trains feature the opportunity to take photos with Santa, the CTA said. All photos are on a first-come, first-served basis, with one photo per family/group. Photo props are available, the CTA said.

The train will make its first stop on the Orange Line Nov. 29 and the Green Line Nov. 30 in the afternoon, CTA said. The train will ride on select dates and times through Dec. 23, with stops on the Yellow Line, Brown Line, Pink Line, Blue Line, Red Line and Purple Line.

The CTA had previously indicated the Green Line would host the holiday train on Nov. 29, but that date has been removed from the calendar.

The full CTA holiday train schedule for 2024 can be found here.