Chicago New Year's Eve fireworks: What time to see them and how to watch live

The countdown to 2025 has begun, and with it comes epic Chicago fireworks shows.

Two iconic fireworks shows will take place to ring in 2025 in Chicago, with one set to begin long before the clock strikes midnight.

Here's what to know about each, what time they start and how you can watch live in person, or from home.

Navy Pier Fireworks

This year's expanded show is set to take place right at midnight at Navy Pier.

The show, now set to last 15 minutes, will "cast a glow across the lakefront that can be enjoyed from indoor and outdoor vantage points all along the mile-long Pier" -- all free of charge, according to Navy Pier.

Riverwalk Fireworks

Making its return this year, the Riverwalk event programming will begin at 10 p.m. The evening culminates with a majestic fireworks display from six bridges along the Chicago River beginning at midnight.

According to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the show can best be viewed along the Chicago River from Upper Wacker Drive and McClurg Court to Franklin Street.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

From 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., bridge closures will be in place at Franklin Street, LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive. Bridge sidewalks will be closed to pedestrians from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Riverwalk will be closed at 11 p.m. for the event, with just a small section from Wells Street to Orleans Street open until 12:15 a.m., according to OEMC.

Additionally, the following street closures will be in effect:

Franklin/Orleans from Lake Street to Wacker Drive (noon to 4 a.m. on January 1)

The Franklin Street Bridge over the Chicago River (9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on January 1)

Wacker Drive from Lake Street to Wells Street (9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on January 1)

Note that additional streets and bridges may close as the countdown to midnight draws closer.

How to watch the fireworks live

If you're not heading to watch the displays in person, you'll still be able to ring in 2025 witnessing the sparkling display live.

NBC Chicago will offer camera feeds of each event as they happen.

Watch live in the players below:

Navy Pier

Riverwalk