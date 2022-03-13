Chicago Forecast: Warmer Temps, Mostly Sunny Skies Bring a Taste of Spring to Area

After a breezy and frigid Saturday, the Chicago area is about to see much warmer temperatures in the coming days, and that will all get started with a sunny Sunday afternoon in the region.

Before we get there however, we’ll have to deal with morning clouds, which will gradually begin to clear during the late morning hours.

The afternoon should be mostly sunny, with highs warming into the low-50s across the area. Breezy conditions will still be possible, according to forecast models.

Monday will see temperatures climb even higher, rising into the mid-to-upper 50s, but rain lurks late in the day, and that will carry over into Tuesday, when highs will still manage to ease above 50 degrees.

Wednesday should be even warmer, with highs climbing into the mid-to-upper 60s across the region. Thursday will also see highs in the 60s, but a sustained chance for rain also looms in the forecast, and that will likely persist through the remainder of the work week.